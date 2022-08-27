HOPKINS, Mo. - Margaret Leona Birkenholz (Schildknecht), 102, Hopkins, Missouri, passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, while at her home surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born near Rea, Missouri, to Lawrence and Kathryn (Weddle) Schildknecht on Feb. 25, 1920.
Margaret married Charles "Linwood" Birkenholz, of Hopkins, on Dec. 28, 1943, in Red Bank, New Jersey.
Preceding her in death were her husband; her parents; her son, Lowell; her brothers and sister-in-law: Lawrence Ray (Arthena) Schildknecht, Argyl Schildknecht, and sisters and brother in laws: Marthalene (Bob) Dowis, and Frances (Paul Allen) Clark.
Survivors include her two sons, Lawrence (Rene) Birkenholz and Louis (Cheryl) Birkenholz; her brother, Paul (Mary) Schildknecht; sister-in-law, Martha Schildknecht; grandchildren, Charles (Denise) Birkenholz; Mick (Robin) Birkenholz; Kurt (Amber) Birkenholz; Jesse Birkenholz and Leslie Birkenholz; and five great- grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Pickering United Methodist Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial: White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Family and friends are invited to a time of fellowship and a luncheon at the Pickering Community Center following the burial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.