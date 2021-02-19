Berkemeier, MamieKay 1942-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

MamieKay Berkemeier, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

She was born April 1, 1942, in Quincy, Illinois, to Ray and Theresa (Derks) Sharp.

MamieKay was proud to be a member of St. James Catholic Church in St. Joseph, and a Mountie of Mount St. Scholastica Academy.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

MamieKay was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Berkemeier (Rosie), Paul Berkemeier (Laura Lee), Nick Berkemeier (Cassie); grandchildren, Catie, Laney, Courtney, James, John Daniel; brother, David Sharp; many extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m. Monday, Horigan Chapel. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 11 to 11:30 a.m., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Mount St. Scholastica Benedictine Sisters, 801 S. 8th St, Atchison, Kansas 66002.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.