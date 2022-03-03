Berg, Phyllis J. 1932-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Phyllis June (Ramsey) Berg, 89, Savannah, Missouri, passed away in her home Monday evening, Feb. 21, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born Aug. 1, 1932, in Andrew County, the daughter of Willis W. and Estelle L. (Karr) Ramsey. She grew up and lived in Fillmore, Missouri, until 1987 when she moved to Springfield, Missouri. She later moved to White Oak Manor, Savannah, where she spent the remainder of her retirement with family and friends.
She was employed by Heartland Hospital, St. Joseph, as an environmental service tech. She continued her career in environmental services for St. John's Hospital, Springfield, in 1987 until her retirement.
After moving to Savannah she was baptized and became a member of Word of Life Church, St. Joseph. She found great peace reading scripture aloud before bed. Phyllis was an amazing, fun and loving lady to all who came into her life. She had a saying that "you're not just friends, you are family!" And what a "family" she had. She will be missed by all!
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Billy Ramsey, Bobby Ramsey and Jerry Ramsey; sister, Twyla M. Lance; daughter, Sandra K. Schoen; husband, Larry E. Berg.
She has two surviving sons, Rick Dysart and Tim (Stacy) Chandler. She is also survived by grandchildren, Robert (Michelle) Schoen, Chris Schoen, Brandon Dysart, Danielle (Matt) Novak, Desiree McDonald, Rylee Chandler (Bill Porkifry) and McKensee Chandler; great- grandchildren, Nicholas Schoen, Victoria Schoen, Cheyenne Dysart, Breonna Dysart, Karlie Dysart, Caden Dysart, Samantha Novak, Rebekah Novak, MaKayla McDonald, Kameron Deleon, Charlotte Deleon; great-great-grandchildren, Malayah Schoen and Clayton Woods; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 111 E Hickory St., Fillmore. A separate service will be held in Springfield at a later date where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Larry Berg, at Springfield State Veteran's Cemetery, 5201 Southwood Road, Springfield, MO 65804.
The family asks in lieu of flowers or food donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Sandy Schoen. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
