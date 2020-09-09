Berg, Francis B. 1927-2020

PARNELL, Mo. - Francis Blase Berg, 92, of Parnell, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Maryville Living Center.

Francis was born on Nov. 2, 1927, in Parnell, to Clarence and Dollie (Hawk) Berg. He was a 1946 graduate of Parnell High School and served in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict. Francis was a lifelong farmer, retiring in 2009 and he was also a school bus driver for 31 years.

He married Erma Gene Stutesman on May 28, 1949, in Parnell. She preceded him in death on Oct. 2, 2012. He was also preceded by his parents and three siblings, Alfred Berg, Agnes Teaney and Philip Berg.

Survivors include: two daughters, Peggy Berg (Michael Wurtele) Harlan, Iowa, Patty (Steve) Paxson, Sheridan, Missouri; four grandchildren, Jason Lantz (Shane Keck), Janelle (Kyle) Hesser, Tanya (Brad) Hill, Tyler (Sharon) Paxson; six great-grandchildren, Brylea Paxson, Hardie Paxson, Wyatt Hill, Weston Hill, Emersen Hesser, Harper Hesser.

Rosary 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parnell followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell, Missouri.

The family suggests memorials to the American Legion Post #528 or St. Joseph Catholic Church. www.pricefuneralhome. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.