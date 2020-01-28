Samuel J. Bentley
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Samuel Joseph Bentley, 78, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Janice, of the home; children: Stanley Joseph Bentley, Stuart Bentley, Sean James Bentley and Julie Marie Bentley-Head; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, Turning Point Church, Chillicothe.
In State: noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Burial: Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.