Benson, John 1949-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

John Benson, 71, St. Joseph, died Wednesday June 23, 2021.
He was born Nov. 13, 1949, New York.
Preceded in death by parents, William and Catherine Benson.
Survivors include son, Ian Benson and daughter, Diana Benson.
Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
