ROCK PORT, Mo. - Gary L. Bennington, 73, Rock Port, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.
Survivors: wife, Jayne Ann Bennington; children, Michael Bennington, Overland Park, Kansas, Michelle (Jason) Garst, Rock Port, Mark (Caitlain Bantam) Bennington, Rock Port; grandchildren, Ryland Garst, Ellie Garst; siblings, Karen Young, Mound City, Gale (Debbie) Bennington, Chesterfield, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bennington, Rock Port, Jane (Mark) Hausman, St. Joseph; brothers-in-law, Keith (Phyllis) Ottmann, Rock Port, James (Rita Stevens) Ottmann, Tarkio, Missouri; nieces, nephews, cousins.
Preceded: parents, Conley and Lois Bennington; brothers, Ronnie Bennington, Dale Bennington; brother-in-law, Kenneth Young
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port.
Family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
