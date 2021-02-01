Wanda D. Bennett, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, with her daughter at her side.

She was born Jan. 5, 1946, in Rushville, Indiana.

Wanda Married Carroll O.(Omey) Bennett on May 2, 1963, in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death in 1987.

Wanda retired from Social Security Administration in St. Joseph, after many years. She loved her job.

Wanda was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother and made an impact on most everyone she met.

Wanda was preceded in death by: her husband; her mother, Louvenia Jarrett; and one brother, Phillip Feeback.

Wanda will be deeply missed by her children: son, Andrew (Christine) Bennett of St. Joseph, daughter, Amanda Bennett of St. Joseph, and her closest friend and caregiver, Kenny Martinez.

Wanda is survived by: her children; five grandsons: Corey and Andrew Bennett, Anthony Cowens, Seth and Patrick Throckmorton; five great-grandchildren: RaeAnna, Adrian and Alikk Bennett, Carter Darnell and Alexander Cowens, all of St. Joseph; four sisters: Linda Null of Decaturville, Tennessee, Lila Reed and Lorraine Brinegar of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Robin Hobbs of Van Buren, Arkansas; one brother, Brian Jarrett of Waukegan, Illinois; and sister-in-law, Vicki Feeback.

Ms. Bennett has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please be responsible and wear a mask.

Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.