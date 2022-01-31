Rusty Bennett, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
He was born Jan. 10, 1947, in St. Joseph, to Virgil and Betty (Shaw) Bennett.
Rusty graduated from Benton High School in 1965, then proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1971.
He then worked for Quaker Oats, did woodworking for a while, then went to work for TWA/American Airlines as a mechanic. He retired from the airline.
He enjoyed golfing, bass fishing and working on cars. He liked to play horseshoes and cards, especially Pitch, with the family.
Rusty was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Ronnie Bennett; and sisters, Judy Petrovick and Kathy Jo Bennett.
Survivors include: daughter, Lorie Wadsworth (Joe); grandchildren, Grady and Annabee Wadsworth; sister, Tammy Hageman (Justin); sister-in-law, Brenda Bennett; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Celebration of life 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, VFW Post 1668, 821 N. 4th St., St. Joseph.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.