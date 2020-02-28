Richard Clyde "Dick" Bennett, 86, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, after a brief illness.

He was born Oct. 12, 1933.

Dick was a Christian and a member of Community Presbyterian.

He had been a farmer, and retired from Bowen Chicken Hatchery.

Many thanks to staff and residents at Corby Place, who gave him their care and friendship the last four and a half years.

Dick was preceded in death by: his parents, Clyde and Frances Bennett; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and James Palmer; aunt, Edith Hentgen; and great-niece, Shannon Bryant.

He will be greatly missed by his niece and nephew-in-law, Janis and Lonnie Bryant.

Graveside Services and Interment: 3 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.