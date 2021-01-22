INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Ramah Irene (Tharp) Bennett, age 92, passed away in Blue Springs, Missouri, on Jan. 16, 2021.

Born Aug. 16, 1928, in Green City, Missouri, to Bernie and Ethel (Swearengen) Tharp.

Ramah married Jack M. Bennett on Jan. 26, 1950. Jack preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2014. They were married for 65 years, until his passing in 2014.

She was a Practical Nurse and in the 1960's, she provided respite care for the elderly in their homes.

Her career was in fashion retail at Adler's and Lerner Shops in Independence, Missouri. She was an Avon representative and made many lasting friendships in that endeavor.

She was very artistic in many ways: sewing, crafts, painting and coloring.

She was an avid reader and a master cook.

She loved to travel and visited San Diego, San Francisco, Cancun and Hawaii.

She was a devoted member of New Salem Baptist Church, for nearly 40 years.

Preceding her in death were: her parents; husband; brother, Earl Tharp; sisters, Lorene Owens and Noma Jean Daniel.

Survivors include: her three children: Jean Evans, Independence, Jane Kimble (Duane) St. Joseph, and Joe Bennett (Jane), Independence; grandchildren: Wendy Evans Dobratz (Dave), Olathe, Kansas, Erin Kimble Fizer (Marcus), Shawnee, Kansas, Jacob Kimble (Katie) St. Joseph, Haley Bennett Thomason (Brett) Lees Summit, Missouri and Trevor Bennett (Paige) Smithville, Missouri; great-grandchildren: Dylan Dobratz, Dawson Fizer, Brecken Fizer, Connor Kimble, Collins Kimble and Nolan Bennett; brother, Bernie Tharp, Jr. (Shirley) Olathe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2021, at New Salem Cemetery, 1823 N Blue Mills Rd, Independence, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.