Linda Jo Meier Bennett, 72, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 28, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Joseph E. and Helen J. (Molloy) Tracy. She grew up in St. Joseph and attended Benton High School, Class of 1967.

On June 27, 1964 she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Edwin Eugene "Butch" Meier. Butch preceded her in death on May 17, 1998.

She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Retired Col. Robert Wayne Bennett, on Oct. 24, 2012. They married on Feb. 27, 2002.

Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. She retired from the AD-Venture in 2012 after 21 years of service. She was extremely grateful for and proud of her employment. She was a fighter and had recently beat Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Linda was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Decker; and brother, Michael Tracy.

Survivors include her loving and faithful daughters and sons-in-law, Jamie Lynn Bachman (Bill) and Kathy Jo Kelly (Shawn); grandchildren, Andrew Tyler Peters, Tanner Brendan Bachman, Patrick Joseph Eugene Kelly, Rylie Jo Elyse Bachman; and her precious and only great-granddaughter, Cambria Nicole Jo Peters; brothers, Larry Tracy (Patty), John Tracy, Richard Tracy (Linda); sister, Deborah Mitchell (Ron); many nieces and nephews. She was especially close to Joe and Kathy Tracy and Terry and Nancy Hollis.

Private Farewell Services with Public Livestream 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The room will be open to the public noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Tanner Bachman at Goetz Credit Union, 1905 Howard St., St. Joseph, MO 64501.

