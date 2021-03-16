Kathy "Grandma Jo" Bennett, 65, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in the care of her loved ones at her daughters home in Atchison, Kansas. She was born Sept. 8, 1955, in St. Joseph, daughter of Betty and Virgil Bennett.

She attended Benton High School and Vatterott College-Beauty School. Kathy had previously worked as a Hair Dresser at JC Penney and several other salons. Kathy Jo was previously named the Southside Snow Queen.

Some of her hobbies included country dancing, spending weekends at Big Lake, she loved family gatherings and enjoyed keeping in contact with her friends and family through social media.

Kathy was preceded in death by father, Virgil Omer Bennett; mother, Betty Lavina Bennett; brother, Ronnie Bennett; sister, Judy Petrovick; and grandson, Javin Lanham.

Survivors include children, Wendy Lee (Alex) Ritchel of Atchison, James Russell (Brook) Lanham of St. Joseph, Davee Jo Lanham of St. Joseph; brother, Rusty Bennett of St. Joseph; sister, Tammy (Justin) Hageman of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Tyler, Gage, Timaree, Baylee, Brayden, Zavian, Gabe, Mason, and Caleb; and great-grandchildren, Zane, DaytonA and RozaLeigh.

Ms. Bennett has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. Chaplain Floyd Ferguson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.