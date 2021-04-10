Paul "Sonny" Edward Bennett Jr. 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born June 25, 1948, in St. Joseph, son of the late Fannie Maxine and Paul Bennett Sr. He served in the United State Army, and he was an Auto Body Repairman for many years, then owned and operated Lakeside Motors and St. Joe Auto Credit. He was avid roller skater, winning the 1962 and 1963 state and national champion in Dance Roller Skating Competition. He was a member of American Legion and a Catholic.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Judy Faulkner.
Survivors include, daughters, Tina (Lester) Baker, Springfield, Missouri, Christine Hernandez and Tammy Bennett, Springfield; son, Tony (Anna) Bennett, St. Joseph; sisters, Colleen (Rafael) Estrada, Menifee, California, and Roxanne (Greg) Nichols, Spring, Texas; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and public live stream: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, David H. Mejia officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Union Star Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorials are requested to the (DAV) Disabled American Veterans.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
