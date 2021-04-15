Bennett, John L. 1939-2021 Lansing, Kan.

LANSING, Kan. - John Bennett, husband of Helen Bennett, of Lansing, died peacefully at his nursing home on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

John was born in 1939, on his parents' farm in Andrew County near King City, Missouri, to Joseph Curtis and Aileen Bennett. He had one brother, Wilton Bennett.

In 1959, John and Helen were married at Berlin Baptist Church, Missouri.

John grew up on his parents' farm. Both his mother and father were avid readers and they "had a great library at home" and they all read in the evenings. John remembered they didn't get electricity (and a gravel road) until he was nine years old, and a radio when he was 10.

From 1949 to 1958, in addition to working his father's farm, John was self-employed managing a flock of 100 sheep and producing 40 acres of corn and oats. This paid for his college education. He also hired himself out to neighbors as a farmhand, at $1 an hour.

In 1957, John graduated from King City High School and in 1961, he graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Rural Sociology.

In 1961, John was commissioned in the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant, his career branch was Field Artillery. John's first assignment was in the 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. He remembered in 1962, being ready to load up on an airplane with his parachute gear during the Cuban Missile Crisis, but they never got the order to go. John had various assignments at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Korea, Vietnam, Colorado College teaching ROTC, West Germany (Pershing Missile), and Ft. Polk, Louisian. He eventually retired, with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

In 1982, he moved to Lansing, where he had a career as a civil servant working for the Army at Ft. Leavenworth.

John never forgot his love of farming. In Lansing, for many years, he maintained two gardens, giving away much of his produce to neighbors and the needy.

When not "working", John had many varied interests. Served on the various church committees, Lansing City Council, the Lansing Tree Board, was a member of the Kansas PRIDE Program (an organization for small towns in Kansas to improve the quality of life) and was a principal in organizing Lansing Daze.

He was also active in the Boy Scouts of America in Texas, Colorado and Louisiana. He was a member of the Lansing Lions, Pilot Knob HAM Radio group, and the KCBS BBQ Society as a judge and rep. He was also a member of the American Legion, VFW, DAV. He was also a member of the ROMEOs Breakfast Group.

John was preceded in death by his brother, Wilton Bennett.

He is survived by: his wife, Helen and sons, Craig Bennett (Susan) of Reston, Virginia and David Bennett (Karen) of Huntsville, Alabama; and grandchildren, Nat Bennett and AJ van Tine (Ada), all living in California; as well as many nieces and nephews and grown neighbor kids, that still call him grandpa.

Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.

Condolences may be left on John Bennett's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the March of Dimes or donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.