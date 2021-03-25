Joan G. Bennett

Joan Gayle Bennett, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday March 22, 2021.

Joan was born November 16, 1944 to Bill and Fern Bennett in St. Joseph. She graduated from Central High School and worked 42 years at South Western Bell. She retired in August of 2005.

Joan was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and joined the Hyde Park 4 Square Church.

She was always involved in the community and sports. Joan played woman's fast pitch softball, played in National AAU Basketball, and bowled in State and National tournaments. She was a life member of the NRA, a state championship team, enjoyed rodeos and horses, rode motorcycles and enjoyed taking pictures of wildlife. Joan was vice president of the Woman's Bowling Association, was inducted into the Woman's Bowling Hall of Fame and was active with Special Olympics Bowling.

She was a member of the Woman's Democrat Club and Buchanan County Democrat Club, served on the Buchanan County Planning and Zoning Commission, served as president of the Lake Contrary Development Board for several years, worked to improve the lake and all of its facilities and to bring in the boat races, 4th at Lake Party, Triathlon and the Vietnam Wall. Joan loved boating and water skiing, and her German Shepherds and cats.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Fern Bennett.

She is survived by: her brother; sister; nieces; her cats, Kenny G, Patches, Teddy Rose and Frankie; and her dogs, Kimberly and Ki Lee.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 pm Thursday March 25, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday in our chapel. Interment Memorial Park. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.