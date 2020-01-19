Bennett, James R. 1930-2020

James R. Bennett

James R. Bennett 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Joseph.

James was born on March 18, 1930, in Junction City, Kansas, to John and Nettie (Whitehair) Bennett.

He graduated from Junction City High School in 1948, and subsequently attended both Kansas State University and the University of Kansas, before enlisting in the United States Air Force, in 1951.

While in the Air Force, he graduated as a Second Lieutenant from pilot training, in 1953.

He retired from the Air Force as a Major in 1975.

He married Doris L. DeLauder on June 13, 1953.

They had three children: Shelley (George) Kirschner, St. Joseph, Gregory (Nicole Johnson,) Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Brice (Karin Beij) Holderness, New Hampshire.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, of 51 years; his parents; sisters: Helen Woodruff, Detroit, Michigan, Ann Tipton, Canon City, Colorado, and Hester Headen, Independence, Missouri; a brother, Brice F Bennett, Milford, Michigan; and daughter, Leslie Ziaiefar.

Throughout his Air Force career, he was fortunate to have his wonderful family with him, except for 18 months in South East Asia, during the Viet Nam War.

Before moving to Colorado in 1999, the family lived 39 years in New Hampshire.

The family resided in: California, Germany, Kansas and Louisiana, prior to New Hampshire.

Survivors include: his three children; three grandsons: Keegan Bennett, Cody Kirschner and Eli Ziaiefar; and great- granddaughter, Kayla Melanson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are requested to the Cameron Veterans Home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are requested to the Cameron Veterans Home.