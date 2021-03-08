RUSHVILLE, Mo. -Everett Ray Bennett, 68, of Rushville, passed away peacefully at home Friday, March 5, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on June 18, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Irene and John Bennett.

Survivors include: wife, Debbie. J. Bennett; bonus children: Rachel (Josh) Earnhart, Jessica (Josh) Tulley and Tristen (Andrea) McCampbell; he was Pop-E to: Olyvea, Ian, Lily, Bennett, Payton, Tynan and Aiden; his siblings, Sharon (Tub) Hunt and John (Pixie) Bennett; lots of extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life is pending.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.

Full obituary and guest book is online at www.hkfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.