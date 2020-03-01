Charlotte L. Bennett, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 28, 2020.

Charlotte was born July 28, 1932, in St. Joseph, to the late Charles and Jessie (Chesnut) Clouser.

She married William "Bill" Bennett; they had three beautiful daughters together.

Survivors include: her daughters,April (Paul) Edwards and Yvonne (Chris) Heerlein; son-in-law, Terry Hirter; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by: her husband, Bill Bennett; daughter, Nickee Hirter; and brothers, Charles "Pint" and John Clouser

Charlotte has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

There will be a private graveside service held at a later date.

Family request memorial donations be made to the Frederick Blvd Baptist Church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.