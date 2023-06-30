Benitz, Bernita M. 1924-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

With great sorrow our loved one Bernita Mae (Holcomb) Benitz of St. Joseph, passed away on June 22, 2023.
Bernita was born to Leotus and Bertha (Langley) Holcomb on March 26, 1924, Lucas, Kansas. She was the ninth of 11 children, all of which precede her. Two sisters-in-law remain, Jean Holcomb, and Nelita Schefler.
Bernita married Donald Ray Benitz at Christ Lutheran Church, Wathena, Kansas, on June 14, 1942. He proceeded her exactly one month shy of their 70th wedding anniversary. They were mates for over 72 years. They met at the Wathena Fall Festival, where he took her on her first farris wheel ride. It is claimed that he stated he was 'going to marry that girl'. What a handsome couple they made. She was a child of the dust bowl era, and endured the great depression. They were both part of the WWII years, with Bernita following Don during his time in the U.S. Navy. The saddest moment that they shared together was the passing of their eldest son, Cliffton Earl Benitz.
She loved to travel, and one of the most enjoyed trips was to Europe when son Evean Benitz was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army. So many trips were taken to see family on summer vacations to Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. One her most loved locations was at her nephew (Del Holcomb) cabin near Elk City, Idaho, she called it a little piece of heaven. At the age of 91 she made her first winter trip to his cabin to go snowmobiling for her first time, and she absolutely loved it.
Telling stories of the past was one of the greatest treasures that our entire family has been blessed to hear. She enjoyed setting up family reunions for both sides of our family. When they came from all around everyone wanted to stay with our family in St. Joseph. We can all understand why; she prepared the best meals! Every meal was like a Norman Rockwell painting of a gathering family. Caring for others was something we all learned from her. It would be hard to estimate all of the hours she did things for both family and friends that needed help and care, whether that be making food, sitting by their bedside, or driving miles and miles to get others to doctors visits or hospitals. She was always there.
Bernita was very involved in sports and band while living in Luray, Kansas. And her love for both never wained. She played for AAU basketball in the late 40's and early 50's, and she remained a huge fan of women's basketball. Her greatest love was the Kansas City Royals. If she wasn't watching the game, or at the game, you can bet that she was listening to the ball game on the radio. We were so pleased for her that she got to see 'her' beloved Royals win two World Series. Bernita loved KU men's basketball, and attended her first and only game a few years ago.
First and foremost her love, committment, and caring were for her family.
She is survived by two children, Evean Ray Benitz and wife Deborah, of Wathena, and Pam McClanahan and husband Danny, of Hemple, Missouri; nine grandchildren for Kid #9, Tammy Paine, Christina Benitz, Lorinda Ross, Zachery Benitz, Allisha Engemann, Kim Elbert, Kevin Benitz, Colby Walter, and Cady Walter. She was a great-grandmother of 11, and great-great-grandmother to four; several nieces and nephews.
Mom/grandma was always there to cheer on this family in sports, music, theater, or any other number of events that we all participated in. We will surely miss seeing her going forward for special events.
Mom was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church for most of her adult life. She and Dad volunteered for many things, they most enjoyed taking the youth on camping trips. The best moments were spent around the camp fire singing songs while Dad played the harmonica. A fond memory was sitting beside Mom at church and hearing her sing. What a blessing she has been in our lives, we know very few live to age 99.
She was the best seamstrees you could find. She made nearly all of the clothes for her children when they were young. Prom dresses, theater costumes, baby doll clothes, you name it, she made it. In later years she made crochted afhgans for nearly everyone in our family. We will treasure them, then pass these down to future genterations, telling them of her legacy of love for family. More importantly we will have loving memories of this beautiful and caring Mother/Grandmother all of our lives, knowing that she is reunited through Christ with all of her loved ones that went on before. We will miss her!
Private graveside service were held at Christ Lutheran Cemetary, Wathena.
Donations in her memory to St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, or Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Wathena. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
