Betty Benge, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away, Nov. 14, 2022. Betty was born Dec. 10, 1950, in Civil Bend, Missouri, to Robert and Emma (Dunn) King.
She worked as a CNA for a number of years.
She married Steve Benge in Aurora, Illinois, on May 24, 1972, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2006. Also preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Ronald; son, Charles; and nephew Byron.
Survivors include her children, Richie (Shelly), Conni, Alyssa (Brandon), Angela (Dale); her two cats, Gracie and Suzie; grandchildren, Dylan (Molly), Jacob (Grizel), Christian, Sandra, Jadyn, Lillian, Aiden, Cassie, Brian, Ashley, Lacey, Josh; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Wayne (Joy), Jerry, Jim (Cindy) Steven (Janelle), Debbie, Carol, Marilyn; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She enjoyed wrestling, soap operas, bull riding and spending time with her friend Glenda, her family and her cats.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the funeral home.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dockery Park in Gallatin, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
