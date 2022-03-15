Bender, Viron K. 1934-2022 New Point, Mo.

NEW POINT, Mo. - Viron K. Bender, 87, of New Point, Missouri, passed away March 13, 2022, at a St. Joseph hospital.
Viron was born in New Point on July 19, 1934, one of three children of Dale and Blanche (Cochran) Bender. He graduated from New Point High School, and then attended Northwest Missouri State University. Viron served in the U.S. Army.
On Nov. 17, 1955, he married Nina Jo Noellsch, and they became parents of three children.
Viron was president of Bender Farms, Inc., specializing in organic farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Rita McDonald and Dena Evans.
Survivors include his wife, Nina Jo, of the home; sons, Sheldon (Denise) Bender of New Point, and Shannon (Laurie) Bender of Tulsa, Oklahoma; daughter, Sharla (Mark) Smith of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services: Saturday 11 a.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Family requests those attending wear fishing, farming, or flannel clothing. Private interment: New Point Cemetery.
Memorials: The Chosen, the Forest City Christian Church, or New Point Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
