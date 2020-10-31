CAMERON, Mo. - Gerald Gene Bender Sr., 81, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Oct. 26, 2020. Gerald was born Oct. 17, 1939, to John and Florence (Snyder) Bender in Washington, Iowa.

On Dec. 31, 1960, he married Judith Piper in Washington, Iowa. She preceded him in death.

Gerald was a seed dealer for Trojan Seed for many years, then went to work for Montgomery Wards in St. Joseph and Sears in St. Joseph and Cameron.

He is preceded in death by his wife Judith, and sister Lucille Campbell.

Gerald is survived by; son Gerald Jr. "Jerry" (Tina) Bender, Higginsville, Missouri; two daughters, Mindy Bohrn, Kansas City, Laurie Bender, Brandon, Florida; sister, Norma Jennings, Columbus Junction, Iowa; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held.

Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.