Bench, James E. 1972-2021 Lathrop, Mo.

LATHROP, Mo. - James Eric Bench, 48, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away April 19, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 12, 1972, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Franklin and Hazel (Wilson) Bench.
James received a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Missouri Western State University in 2018. He was an officer for the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Cameron Elks Lodge # 2615.
James is predeceased by his father, Franklin Bench.
Survivors: wife, Heidi Bench, of the home; sons, Dylan, St. Joseph, and James "Gage" Buzzard, Aurora, Colorado; daughter, Ashlee Bench, Osborn, Missouri; mother, Hazel Bench, Cameron, Missouri; sisters, Shelia (John) Schrader, Moore, Oklahoma, Sandy (Jim) Neely, Rolla, Missouri, Jane (Carlos) Maxwell, Cushing, Oklahoma; brothers, Larry (Cindy) Huskey, Pattonsburg, Missouri, Danny (Tiffany) Blackard, Nixa, Missouri, Kelly (Sonia) Bench, Cameron, Missouri; granddaughter, Alaina Jane Hahn; several nieces and nephews and special niece, Kandie Fowler, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.
Inurnment following at Packard Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to the James E. Bench Memorial Fund (Recipient to be determined later.)
Memorial Donations may be sent in c/o Poland-Thompson Funeral Home (222 W. 3rd. Cameron, MO 64429) or Clinton County Sheriff's Department (207 N. #6 Main St., Plattsburg, MO 64477)
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
