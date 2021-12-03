SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Peggy A. Bell, 89, went to be with the Lord, Nov. 29, 2021, in Bradenton, Florida. Peggy was born Nov. 8, 1932, to Thomas Vivian (T.V.) Bell and Winoka Fern James Bell.
Peggy moved to California in her early twenties and resided in San Diego, California, most of her life. She retired early from Pacific Bell Telephone then enjoyed traveling, writing books (cookbooks, family genealogy album, etc.).
Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Esther Lowery and Jewel Richardson; brother, Robert (Bob) Bell, brother-in-law, Tom Berg; nephews, Craig Hargrave and Kenny Young.
Survivors: sisters, Beverly (Lloyd) Hargrave and Darlene Berg; brother, Jack (Betty) Bell; brother-in-law, Jim Richardson; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Bell; nieces, Crista Carpenter, Candace (Gerald) Goll, Kelly Berg, Lisa (Dave) Ball, Suzanne Young, Teresa Marshall, nephews: Rob Bell, Todd (Chris) Richardson, Christopher (Stacey) Berg, Bryan (Heidi) Bell, Scott Bell; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, in Breckenridge, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choosing. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
