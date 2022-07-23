Bell, Hilda St. Joseph, Mo.

Hilda Bell
Hilda Bell, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Hilda was born in Zuckmantel, Siebenburgen, a German colony located in the Transylvanian Alps of Romania, to Michael and Regina (Haydl) Mueller.
During the Second World War, she and her family fled their homeland from the invading Russian army. They eventually settled in Austria.
Hilda studied nursing in Stuttgart, Germany and after graduating worked as an RN in Glarus, Switzerland and briefly in Heidelburg, Germany, where she met her future husband, Francis L. Bell.
She and Frank were married in Zürich, Switzerland on March 17, 1962. Later that year, the couple traveled to the United States, where she gave birth to their only child, Elisabeth, in Covington, Kentucky.
Hilda and her family lived for a short time in Kentucky, Ohio and Alabama, and then for many years in Pennsylvania. In 1998, the couple moved to St Joseph, following their daughter and her family.
Hilda was a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church, and actively involved in the Childrens Ministry area, babysitting the wee ones. She loved babies!
She was an avid gardener and a member of the St Joseph Herb Club, serving in various offices of that organization over the years.
She loved animals, especially dogs! She also loved sewing, painting, crafting and classical music. Within the last year, she learned to fish; she really enjoyed that, too!
Most of all, she adored her four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and loved spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Frank Bell; father and mother, Michael and Regina Mueller; brother, Mike Jr.; sister, Regina Dietrich; brother-in-law, Steve Dietrich; sister-in-law, Martha Bell Stukenborg; and mother-in-law, Grace Brewer Bell.
She is survived by: her daughter, Beth (Ron) Bachman, of St Joseph; grandchildren, John (Brianna) Bachman, Shawnee, Kansas, Jeff (Emily) Bachman, Kansas City, Missouri;, Brett Bachman, Kansas City, Gwen Bachman, Manhattan, Kansas; and great-granddaughter, Marnie, Shawnee, Kansas.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 2, at Brookdale Presbyterian Church.
Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Brookdale.
Donations may be made in honor of Hilda to Brookdale Church, in care of Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, P.O. Box 426, Wathena, Kansas 66090.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
