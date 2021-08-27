CAMERON, Mo. - Gary Wayne Bell, 70, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Aug. 23, 2021.
He was born Feb. 6, 1951, in St. Joseph, to Lester and Susie (Strain) Bell.
Gary was a graduate of Lafayette High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from MWSU, and attended Bear Valley School of Biblical Studies in Denver, Colorado. Gary worked with Outreach for the local Missouri Department of Corrections and was a gospel preacher, serving Northwest Missouri Churches of Christ.
He was a sports fan, enjoying the KC Chiefs, Mizzou Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Gary loved to vacation in Yachats, Oregon, and organizing the annual Bell family trips to Texas.
Preceding him in death: his parents, Lester and Susie; two brothers, Cleo and Hubert.
Survivors: wife, Kathy, of the home; two children, Ryan (Shawna) Bell, Lenexa, Kansas, and Holly (Chandler) Brown, Great Bend, Kansas; one granddaughter, Jozlyn Brown; two brothers, Russel Bell, Topeka, Kansas and Danny (Frankie) Bell, St. Joseph; sister, Wanda Osburn, Wichita Falls, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: 2 p.m., Aug. 27, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation one hour prior, 1 to 2 p.m.
Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron.
Memorial Fund: World Video Bible School and/or Voice of Truth International.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.