Bell, Earnest C. 1931-2020

NORMAN, Okla. -Earnest Charles Bell, 88, of Norman, passed away at a Moore, Oklahoma healthcare facility on Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020.

He was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Aug. 16, 1931.

He was the eldest of three children, of Charles Durbin and Anna Stella (Gagnon) Bell.

He married Joyce Ann Staley on June 11, 1954, in Phoenix, Arizona.

They became parents of two children.

Earnest served in the United States Air Force, during the Korean War and Viet Nam.

Earnest received his BA in economics from Park College in Kansas City, Missouri, and later his MBA from Central State University, Edmond, Oklahoma.

He worked for the Department of Defense with the United States Air Force as a logistician, retiring in 1994.

Earnest had a life-long interest in the stock market.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald H. Bell.

Survivors include: his spouse of 65 years, Joyce, of their Norman home; their daughter, Julia Ann Bell, MD and her spouse, Celia Grohmann of Missoula, Montana; son, Earnest Charles Staley and his spouse, Debra Lynn (Meehan) Bell of Norman; sister, Lorraine (James) Tura, of Pepper Pike, Ohio; sister-in-law, Barbara (Staley) Johnson of Kingwood, Texas; grandson, Earnest Charles Bell III; and nieces and nephews.

Earnest was a life member of the Golden Rule Masonic Lodge #90 of Topeka, Kansas.

Masonic funeral rites: 5 p.m. Monday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri.

Interment with military rites: Benton Cemetery, Mound City.

Memorials: Charity of donor's choice.

