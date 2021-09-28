Beverly L. Bell, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
She was born Jan. 4, 1936, in Sabetha, Kansas, to Wilbur and Rose (Brunner) Haxton.
Beverly married Arthur E. Bell Sept. 23, 1956. He preceded her in death Sept. 21, 2019.
She was a member of The Eastern Star in Sabetha, Kansas. Beverly was a bus driver for Helen Davis State School for 26 years, retiring at the age of 62.
She enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics with her son Scott, fishing, and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandson, Dean.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Bell; grandson, Andrew Bell; brother, Keith Haxton.
Survivors include son, Dennis Bell (Karen); grandchildren, Marissa Bell, Stephanie Bell, Anthony Bell; great-grandson, Dean Holcomb; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.