PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Karen J. Belcher, 66, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at a Kansas City health care facility. She was born October 9, 1954 in St. Joseph, daughter of Helen and John Stanton. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1972. Karen married Billie "Bill" Belcher on August 10, 1973 in St. Joseph. For many years, Karen worked at the BP convenience store in Tiffany Springs. There she met many close friends. She loved her cats, watching game shows, spending time with grandchildren, and her small family. She always put others first. Karen loved and volunteered for the Special Olympics. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cynthia Thornton. Survivors include, husband, Bill Belcher of the home, son, Tim (Melinda) Belcher of Shawnee, KS, daughter, Lesley (Charles) Stanway of Kansas City, MO, grandchildren, Madison, Taylor, Maryana, Emily, Timothy, Isaac, Jacob (Holly), Bailey and Zoey, great-granddaughter, Anna Belcher, nephews, Daniel and Christopher (Kara) Thornton and numerous other extended family.
Ms. Belcher has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Private family services were held. Memorials are requested to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
