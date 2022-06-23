Donald L. Belcher, 86, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home. He was born March 3, 1936, in St. Joseph, son of the late Alvina Mamie and Charles Belcher. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1956.
Donald married Dorothy Griffith on Oct. 10, 1958. He served in the Air Force and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a Surveyor for MoDot. He loved to play golf, playing in the Legends Tournaments at Fairview, and in his younger years bowled in several leagues. He also loved to fish and travel. Donald coached boys baseball and was a Scout Leader for Troop #235.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and Richard Belcher.
Survivors include, wife of 63 years, Dorothy Belcher of the home; sons, Marcus (Beth) Belcher and Michael (Tari) Belcher, all of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Robert Belcher of Cameron, Missouri; sister, Betty (Harold) Caldwell of St. Joseph; grandsons, Kipton (Tori) Belcher, Tony (Krisitin) Belcher, Brad (Samantha) Belcher and Austin Belcher; eight great-grandchildren, Oliver, Paloma, Cameron, Parker, Nora, Dawson, Preston, and Grayson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Freudenthal Hospice for the special care they provided..
Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Armstrong Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Belcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.