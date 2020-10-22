Begley, Michael L. 1944-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. - Michael Leo "Mike" Begley, 76, a longtime business owner in Atchison, Kansas, passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Mike was born on June 5, 1944, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Edward F. Begley and Mary Josephine (Paolucci) Begley. He attended St. Benedict's Grade School and graduated from Maur Hill Prep School in 1962.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1963 until his honorable discharge in 1967.

He and the former Margie A. Miller were united in marriage on May 4, 1968, at St. Benedict's Church.

Mike has owned and operated Paolucci's Deli - Restaurant and Lounge alongside his wife for over 50 years. He previously was employed with Missouri Pacific Railroad.

Mike was active in the Atchison Community; he was a member of St. Benedict Parish, the Sacred Heart Council #723 of the Knights of Columbus, Fleming-Jackson-Seever Post #6 of the American Legion, V. F. W. Post #1175, Atchison Elks Lodge and Bellevue Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf and played in countless tournaments over the years. In 2008, he was awarded the Grand Marshall of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margie Begley, of the couple's home in Atchison; two sons, Ed Begley, Mark (Amy) Begley, both of Atchison; one brother, Ed (Linda) Begley, Scottsdale, Arizona; and six grandchildren, Alexsha (Ryan) Lewman, Michael Begley, Scarlett Begley, Sophia Begley, Robert Begley and Stella Begley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Joe Begley and a sister, Rosemary Weber.