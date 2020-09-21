Tom was born July 12, 1944, in St. Joseph and died of COVID-19 on Sept. 17, 2020.

He was a proud Lafayette High School graduate and was always a loyal Fighting Irish.

On July 17, 1964, he married Lynn Baber. They shared 56 years of marriage, and are parents of Jeffrey Beggs and Jill Beggs-Grom.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom Hunter Beggs and Maple Rosetta Mathews Beggs.

Survivors include: wife, Lynn Beggs; children, Jeffrey Beggs and Jill Beggs-Grom; grandchildren: Stevey Beggs (Carlos Ferreyra), Jacey Grom, Hannah Beggs, Hunter Beggs; great-grandchildren, Daeton Fitzpatrick, Maverick Stocking; brothers, Logan (Margie) Beggs, Harold (Pat) Beggs; sisters, Mary Hook, Naomi Delaney; best friends, Danny and Frankie Bell; and countless nieces and nephews.

He adored his family and friends. To describe Tom as a fun loving and kind guy is an understatement. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed making new friends, while cherishing his longtime friendships.

He loved his Friday golf, Saturday pool parties, Wednesday group, live music on the beach in Playa del Carmen, Mexico and the CHIEFS!

The family wants to thank the doctors, nurses, respiratory and physical therapists and other hospital staff for the outstanding care that Tom received. You are heroes!

Per Tom's wishes, he has been cremated and there will be no services.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to InterServ.

