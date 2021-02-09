Margie E. (Williams) Beggs, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 5, 2021.

She was born Oct. 11, 1934, to Ralph and Juanita Williams.

Margie married Logan Beggs Jan. 18, 1953, who survives her.

Margie enjoyed drawing, singing and a good game of pitch.

She was preceded in death by son, Dirk, her parents, and brother Robert.

Survivors are her twin sister, Mary (Keith) Carroll, Burlington, North Carolina; son, Terry (Nicole) Beggs, St. Joseph; daughters, Carol (Mike) Wolf, Maysville, Missouri, and Delaina (Charles) Babcock, Lincoln, Missouri; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity, King Hill Christian Church or donor's choice.

A private family burial was held at Mount Auburn Cemetery. There will be a celebration of Life scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.