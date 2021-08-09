Logan H. Beggs, 89, St. Joseph, joined his beloved Margie in heaven on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Logan was born on July 12, 1932, to Thomas H. and Maple R. (Mathews) Beggs as the oldest of five children.
Logan married Margie Williams on Jan. 18, 1953, and they had four children and 68 years together.
Logan was very proud to have served his country as a Marine. He retired from Cameron Mutual. Logan enjoyed traveling and spending time with his siblings.
He was preceded in death by: Margie; a son Dirk; his parents; and brother, Tom Beggs.
Logan is survived by: son Terry (Nicole) Beggs, St. Joseph; daughters, Carol (Mike) Wolf, Maysville, Missouri and Delalna (Charles) Babcock, Lincoln Missouri; His brother Harold (Pat) Beggs; Mary Hook, Naomi Delaney; and sisters-in-law, Lynn Beggs of St. Joseph and Mary (Keith) Carroll of Burlington, North Carolina; five grandchildren: Micah (Isaac) Hilton, Washougal Washington, Jonathon (Tiffany) Wolf, Maysville, Morgan (Chris) Thomas, MIiwaukee, Wisconsin, Carlie (Trevor) Kahler, Kansas City, Missouri; and Coleman (Shelby) Babcock, St. Joseph; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the King Hill Christian Church or to www.semperfifund.org or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Logan has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Services and a Celebration of Life for both he and Margie will be held at a later date.
Semper Fi! As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
