Logan and Margie
Beggs
We are Celebrating the Love and Lives of Logan and Margie Beggs of St. Joseph.
Please join us in sharing favorite memories, photos, and stories of our extraordinary parents.
Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at noon at King Hill Christian church fellowship hall, 5828 King Hill Ave, St. Joseph.
Graveside service and full military honors for Logan will be held at 11 a.m. the same day at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 3137 Beck Rd. in St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Logan Beggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
