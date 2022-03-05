Harold William Beggs, 87, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born March 29, 1934, in St. Joseph, son of Maple and Thomas Beggs. On May 21, 1955, he married Patricia Jean Groce, who survives.
He served in the U.S. Marine Core Reserves for eight years. Harold worked for the State of Missouri as a Surveyor, retiring after 38 years. Harold was an avid KC Chiefs, KC Royals and University of Missouri fan. He enjoyed traveling to Mexico and wintering in Texas for nearly 25 years. He loved going to breakfast and dinner with siblings and friends.
Family wishes to thank the staff at Davita Dialysis Center and the nurses and doctors at Mosaic Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Tom and Logan Beggs and grandchild Bobby Bromley.
Survivors include, wife, Patricia "Pat" Jean Beggs of the home; daughters, Sherry Steenrod of St. Joseph and Christine (John) Marston of Stover, Missouri; son, Bill Beggs (Mary Bracken) of Topeka, Kansas; sisters, Mary Hook and Naomi Delaney; grandchildren, Nathan Bromley, Stephanie and Camille Steenrod and great-grandchild, Hendrix Marks.
Mr. Beggs has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the National Kidney Foundation or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Online condolences and obituary at ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
