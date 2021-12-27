Beesley, Darla 1949-2021 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Darla Beesley, 72, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021, at the Oregon Care Center.
Darla was born on Oct. 24, 1949, in St. Joseph, to parents Raymond and Darlene Polsgrove.
She grew up in Oregon and graduated with the first graduating class at South Holt High School, in 1967.
She retired as the clerk for the Holt County Division 2 Probate/Magistrate.
For much of her life, she attended the Oregon United Methodist Church, and she played the piano for the UMC Sunday School. She focused much of her life on music, and was a piano and voice teacher for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by: a daughter, Stephanie Murphy, of Overland Park, Kansas; a son, Scott Page (Jennifer) of Cameron, Missouri; and a sister, Chyre Buntz (Mark) of Oregon. She is additionally survived by four grandchildren: Michael, Lauren, Brock, and Jacob Murphy; and by two nephews, Bryce (Jennifer) Buntz and Luke (Ellen) Buntz.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, at the Oregon United Methodist Church, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Oregon United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
