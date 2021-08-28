Marvin L. Beers was born July 8, 1926, in Stewartsville, Missouri. He passed away Aug. 25, 2021, at home, surrounded by family. He was 95 years old.
He married Helen (Elliott) on Aug. 3, 1955, at Ashland United Methodist Church. They had just celebrated 66 years of marriage. He told Helen daily how much he loved her. They have four children, Pam Foster (George), Cindy Sechter (Emil), Jennifer Nichols (Bruce), Mark Beers (Lore), and Tahirih Heise who is like a daughter to them. They have 12 grandchildren, Gary Steeby, Eric Steeby, Blake Hausman, Spencer Hauseman (Bobbi Jo), Brandon Stevens, Amanda Stevens, Emilie Lueckenhoff (Ethan), Danielle Beers, Joey Beers (Leslie), Kyle Fetters (Maria), Lexie Heise, and Draetyn Hughes. He loved having his family around.
Marvin was a graduate of Benton High School. He joined the Navy on June 6th, 1944 (D-Day). He was put on a new Fletcher Class Destroyer, the USS Shields and rode her all the way through WWII. After the war he attended St. Joseph Junior College in 1946 and 1947. In 1951 he attended aircraft mechanics school. He received his FAA Engine Mechanics License and then accepted the position of Engine Instructor at the School. He also earned his Airframe Mechanics License (A & P) and A & E Instructors License. He worked at Ford on the B47- B wing contract as an inspector and at GM on the F84-F contract as an Inspection Foreman until the contract ended. In 1956 he went to work for TWA as a line mechanic. He accepted the position of Engine Maintenance Instructor. He spent 25 years in the training department, 18 years as a Power Plant Training Specialist, then transferred to Power Plant Engineering. He Retired from TWA on Jan. 1, 1986.
Marvin was Vice President of St. Joseph Boys Baseball and in charge of fund raising for about 10 years. He coached and managed T-ball through Casey Stengal. He also coached a boys basketball team for years. He was on the original board of directors of Deer Park Girls Softball League. He served on Benton High School Alumni Association as Vice President for five years and President for 17 years. He was strong in his Christian faith and taught and adult Sunday School Class.
Marvin spent many hours making model airplanes and ships. He was an expert at WWII history. He enjoyed playing Trivia and card games. He and Helen traveled the world together. He was very generous and always giving to his favorite foundations.
He was preceded in death by his father, Archie Beers; mother, Myrtle Beers; brother, Leonard Beers; and sister, Margaret Creager.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; four children; one foster child; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Heaton Bowman Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. The funeral service will be on Monday, Aug. 30, at noon at Ashland United Methodist Church. Interment is Memorial Park Cemetery. You can also live stream the service at www. aumcfamily.org
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Ashland United Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
