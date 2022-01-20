Beers, Gary R. 1938-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Gary R. Beers, 83, of St. Joseph, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away with his family by his side, early Monday morning, Jan. 17, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 21, 1938, in Macon, Missouri, the son of Leroy Fleet Beers and Anna Irene (Thomas) Beers.
Gary married Barbara Ann Johnson on March 30, 1961, in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.
He worked with the family business at Acme Machine Shop before moving to Savannah and opening Beers Machine Shop and Radiator Repair. He retired in 2018. He was also a gunsmith. He gained great satisfaction in taking an old unshootable gun and turning it into a viable beautiful shooting gun. He learned early on to be patient with the equipment and especially the customer. Gary enjoyed helping someone who was in need of help. In his machine work and his gunsmithing, he always gave it his all. A lot of times, after many hours of struggle, if he wasn't able to repair whatever he was working on, he wouldn't charge the customer. Gary would treat you right if you treated him right. He was a veteran of the Missouri Air National Guard.
Gary had a passion for horses, owning several over the years. He especially enjoyed the camaraderie gained from various trail rides he went on in the area and around the country. He enjoyed deer hunting with his son-in-law, Scott, and two grandsons, Ryan and Eric, not caring if he ever shot a deer or not. He just enjoyed being with his family. His greatest joy was being with his family, watching and following his grandkids various activities when able to.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two daughters, Susan Marie Ashlock (Scott), St. Joseph, and Kimberly Ann Bradley (Steve), Clinton, Missouri; two grandsons, Ryan Scott Bradley (Caiti), Creighton, Mo., and Eric Scott Ashlock (Jillian), Mission, Kansas; one granddaughter, Riley Suzanne Bradley Osborn (Jay), Lowry City, Missouri; two great-granddaughters, Quinn Ellen Bradley and Blake Cheyenne Bradley, Creighton, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Claude E. Beers, Bobby Roy Beers and John Lee Beers; and one sister, Mildred Jean (Beers) Pitonak.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton, Missouri.
Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
Local arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
