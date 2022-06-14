Coleen Michele Beers, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, in St. Joseph. She was born Nov. 16, 1962, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Sandra and James Young. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1981, and the St. Joseph Beauty University. She worked at as a bartender at several St. Joseph establishments. Coleen enjoyed being outside working in her garden, and walking, playing pool, and darts, she also loved animals.
Coleen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, LaQuita Joy Young; brother, James "Jimbo" Howard Young III; and former husband, Jeffrey Beers.
Survivors include, daughters, Ashley Beers (Daniel Rusniak), and Amber Cindrich both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Jhordan (Carson), Padyne, Zoe-lei, Layla, Hunter, and Jozee; and great-grandchild Waylon.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Kerns officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Coleen Beers memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Coleen Beers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
