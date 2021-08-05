Mark B. Beems, Sr., 68, of St. Joseph, died Aug. 2, 2021.
He was born July 20, 1953, in St. Joseph, to Edward Bernard and Josephine (Carter) Beems.
Survivors are: his children: Mark B. Beems, Jr (Cindy), Ashley Marie Beems, Lisa Ann Phillips (Donnie); grandchildren: Nichole, Hayley, Mark Ryan, Karyzma, Avore, Ivley, Tyson, Justin, Donna, Tony, Starr, Chevy, Alyna, Savannah, Beau Tyler, Tristan and Kali; several very special great-grandchildren; and step-sister, Janette Johnson.
Preceding him in death were: his parents; step-brother, Paul Gary Davis; step-sister, Ida Kagay; and grandson, Logan Michael Beems.
Mark retired from the City of St. Joseph as a master mechanic. He most enjoyed riding motorcycles with his son and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Beems has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
No services scheduled at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
