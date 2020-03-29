Barbara "Bobbie" Beeler

Barbara "Bobbie" (Dannels) Beeler, 68, passed away on March 24, 2020.

She is survived by: her daughters, Bridget Jackson (Jeremiah) of Kansas City, Missouri and Chrissy Hill, of Hallsville, Texas; grandchildren: Brady, Emma, Cole, and Hendrix; sisters, Joann Border (Allen) and Susan Perez (Phillip).

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emily Dannels.

She loved being with her family & friends.

At Bobbie's request, her body will be donated to the Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences, for the advancement of science.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

You can still show your support, by sending flowers directly to the family or by planting roses, in the memory of Bobbie. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.