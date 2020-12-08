Beeks, Douglas H. 1942-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - Douglas Hugh Beeks, 78, Bethany, Missouri, peacefully passed away Dec. 5, 2020, in Bethany.

Doug is survived by his wife, Sharon, of the home; daughter, Aime, Urbandale, Iowa; stepchildren, Kim (Jeff) Dowell, Jeff (Kim) King and Josh (Janet) King; grandchildren, Dustin (Mandy), Tyler (Heather), Jacob (Nanci), Adam, Morgan, Joci, Jayden, Maddie and Noah; great-grandchildren, Ruby, Abbie, Kason, Chase, Jaxon, Jaycee, Rosalyn, Jordan and Garrett; brothers, Leslie (Sharon) Beeks, Dennis Beeks; sister, Delcia McBroom, cousins and friends.

Private Family Visitation will be held at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials May be made to the Bethany Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.