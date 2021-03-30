OMAHA, Neb. - James "Jimmy" Beedle, 82, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, March 27, 2021.

He was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Omaha.

Jimmy accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour March of 1977, in Bethany, Missouri.

"A sinner saved by Grace and I must say, pointed many to Jesus along life's ole highway. Praise God, shame on the Devil. Bye for now!"

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.Wednesday, March 31, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Riverside Baptist Church.

The full obituary can be found online at heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.