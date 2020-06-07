Beckman, Doris M. 1928-2020

Doris Mae (Thomas) Beckman, 91, of St. Joseph, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at home with family.

Doris was born Oct. 3, 1928, in New Bloomfield, Missouri, to Eugene and Lily (Miller) Thomas, who preceded her in death.

She was married May 6, 1950, in Fulton, Missouri, to John (Jack) Beckman, who preceded her in death in 1986.

Doris was also preceded in death by: her son, John C. Beckman; her sister, Cecil Shriver; her brother-in-law, Jay Shriver; and her son-in-law, Paul Branson.

Doris is survived by: her daughters, Jacky (Richard) Shook of Broomfield, Colorado and Joann (Jodi) Branson (Thomas Hernandez) of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Guenevere Shook, Richard B. (Kathleen) Shook, Heather Beckman, John S. Beckman, Victoria Beckman, Michael Beckman, Nicholas Beckman; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Debo Funeral Home, 833 Court Street, Fulton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Stephen Nelson officiating.

Burial will be in Callaway Memorial Gardens, Fulton.

At this time, we are limiting the occupancy of our building, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

We ask for your understanding and cooperation in our efforts to keep our families and staff safe.

Please be prepared to be directed by staff, when you arrive for visitations and services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter, care of: Debo Funeral Home, 833 Court St, Fulton, MO 65251.

Online condolences may be made at: www.debofuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.