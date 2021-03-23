Linda Jo Becker, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.
She was born May 23, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Louis and Anna (Greenvald) Becker.
Linda Jo was the owner/operator of The Cutting Room for more than 40 years.
She was a member of the St. Joseph Community Chorus and was involved in numerous Missouri Theater play productions.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sisters, Ruthie Becker and Suzie Becker-Simons.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 1 p.m. Thursday, Shaare Sholem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Temple Adath Joseph or InterServ.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
