Becker, Edward B. 1945-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Edward Bruce Becker, 75, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Nov. 24, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Edward was born July 8, 1945, to Millage W. Becker and Ethel (Nutt) Price in Montpelier, Idaho. He moved to Cameron in 1962 and graduated from Cameron High School in 1964.

Ed joined the United States Marine Corps in December of 1964 and was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. He was honorably discharged Dec. 13, 1968, at the rank of sergeant and returned to Cameron.

On Aug. 14, 1971, he married Judy E. Edwards in Independence, Missouri. He started working for the Cameron Police Department in 1974, working there off and on until his retirement in February of 2006.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Ed is survived by his wife Judy, of the home; daughters, Treasure A. Becker, Penny E. (Peter) Gans; son Edward A. Becker (Rachel Garrison), all of Cameron; grandchildren, James (Bridget) Radcliffe, Tesha (George) Burnett, Joshuah Barnes, Brittany (Dylan) Morgan, Justin Gans (Sammantha Allwood), Ty Becker, Kale Garrison, Bodi Kurzava, Kendall Garrison; great- grandchildren, Tegan, Georgia, Gracie, Jameson; numerous nieces and nephews; sister, Beverly Caselman; brother-in-law, Don L. (Judy Carol) Edwards; sister-in-law, Jackie (Charlie) Barker.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial, Packard Cemetery. Honors performed by Cameron Police Department.

Memorial fund to "Shop with the Cops".

For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.