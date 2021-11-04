FAUCETT, Mo. - Clifford "Butch" Becker, 61, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born Nov. 17, 1959, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, son of Mary "Punky" and Henry Becker. In 1978, he graduated from Rocky Ford High School in Rocky Ford, Colorado. He served in the United States Army for 15 years. On Jan. 17, 2015, he married Apple Bowman. Butch worked at Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center as a Refrigeration Mechanic.
Butch was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid motorcycle rider and a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. He was also a part of SuperKids-KC and enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher Nauerz; brother, Jody Becker; and grandson, Allen Lee Ezell.
Survivors include, wife, Apple Dee Becker, of the home; children, Alex Reynolds of Des Moines, Iowa, Scotty Ketner of Overland Park, Kansas, Kiwi Madison of Lawrence, Kansas, Chance Reynolds of Faucett, Rockie Reynolds of St. Joseph; siblings, Shelly Wolfe, Pat Becker, Mike Becker and Eddie Becker; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Becker has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be at noon on Sunday, Nov.14, 2021, at VFW Post 6760.
Memorials are requested to Camp Quality.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
