Beck, Charles W. 1937-2022 Fairfax, Mo.

WESTBORO, Mo. - Dorothy (Matheny) Green, 93, Westboro, Missouri, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Clarinda, Iowa.Preceded: parents, Clarence and Lizzie (Erwin) Matheny; husband, Carrol; brothers, Sonny, Richard, Wendell Matheny; sisters, Elizabeth Rasmussen, Maralee Prather.Survivors: children, Michael (Sharon) Green, Westboro, Douglas (Beverly) Green, Plattsburg, Missouri, Jill (John) McAdams, Omaha, Nebraska, Krista (Michael) Murphy, Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren, Kevin (Denise) Green, Angela (Danny) Johnson, Michelle Ryan, Chris (Somyia) Finley, Bryan McAdams, Holly (Lee) Olson, Andrea (Craig) Labore, Karla Morgan; great- grandchildren, Logan, Lynnae, Levi, Lyndie, Seth, Ashley, Emma, Kylin, Hala, Jillyan, Reece, Kelsey, Jacob, Madelyn, Jackson, Alex; nieces and nephews.Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro.Open visitation 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. No family visitation.Inurnment: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.Memorials: Westboro United Methodist Church.Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
